The new regulations also introduce additional licensing requirements for certain semiconductor shipments to Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Brazil. The Commerce Department identified these countries as destinations carrying heightened risks of advanced equipment being diverted to unauthorised users.

The restrictions apply to specified equipment intended for data centres that provide significant computing capacity to companies headquartered in Macau or countries classified under the US export-control system's Country Group D:5 category.

However, exemptions will be available for qualifying US-headquartered recipients and companies whose ultimate parent organisations are based in the United States.

The administration said advances in cloud computing have made it increasingly possible for foreign companies to access powerful American computing infrastructure without physically bringing restricted chips into countries subject to export controls.

The announcement received support from Republican Congressman John Moolenaar, chairman of the House Select Committee on China, who said the move would address gaps in existing export restrictions.

“This rule sends a message to the CCP that America is serious about closing dangerous export control loopholes China has been exploiting for years,” Moolenaar said in a statement.

He added that the restrictions would strengthen US national security and help maintain the country's leadership in artificial intelligence.

The latest action comes amid growing bipartisan pressure in Congress for tighter controls on semiconductor technology exports to China.

On 12 November, Moolenaar, along with the chairmen of the House Foreign Affairs and Intelligence committees, called for four proposed measures to be included in the annual defence policy legislation. These include the AI Overwatch Act, Chip Security Act, MATCH Act and Remote Access Security Act.

The lawmakers' demand for legislative action is separate from the Commerce Department's latest administrative restrictions.

The new rule also formally withdraws the Biden administration's AI Diffusion Rule, introduced in January 2025, which sought to establish broader controls over the international distribution of advanced computing technology.

With IANS inputs