‘We are here’: TTP issues threat to Pakistan govt, army from Punjab

The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has issued a stark and audacious warning to the Pakistani government and its military, declaring a stronghold within the nation’s Punjab region and vowing to impose an “Islamic system throughout the country.”

In a chilling video obtained by IANS, armed TTP militants projected their intent to march from Punjab to Islamabad, promising a resounding shock to the establishment and what they termed its “American facilitators”.

One militant singled out the Pakistan Army, branding it a “cruel force” incapable of confronting the “mujahideen,” and ominously predicted its impending downfall. This pronouncement flies in the face of official claims that the TTP operates largely from Afghanistan, directly challenging the narrative propagated by Pakistan’s intelligence agencies.