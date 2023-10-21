"We do not agree with India's decision": UK on Canadian diplomats' exit

“Resolving differences requires communication and diplomats in respective capitals. We do not agree with the decisions taken by the Indian government that have resulted in a number of Canadian diplomats departing India,” reads the FCDO statement.

“We expect all states to uphold their obligations under the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. The unilateral removal of the privileges and immunities that provide for the safety and security of diplomats is not consistent with the principles or the effective functioning of the Vienna Convention. We continue to encourage India to engage with Canada on its independent investigation into the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar,” it said.

The UK’s statement followed the US government also backing Canada over the standoff, with the State Department saying they are “concerned” by the departure of Canadian diplomats from India.

The MEA rejected all attempts to portray the implementation of diplomatic parity as a violation of international norms. “The state of our bilateral relations, the much higher number of Canadian diplomats in India, and their continued interference in our internal affairs warrant parity in mutual diplomatic presence in New Delhi and Ottawa,” the MEA said in a statement on Friday.