Resolving differences requires diplomats on ground, US tells India

Stating that resolving differences would require Canadian diplomats on the ground, the United States has expressed concern and urged India not to insist upon their reduction.

Canada evacuated its 41 diplomats and 42 accompanying dependents from India after New Delhi "threatened" to strip them of their diplomatic immunity following a diplomatic row over the killing of pro-Khalistani hardliner Hardeep Singh Nijjar in the Canadian province of British Columbia in June.

"We are concerned by the departure of Canadian diplomats from India, in response to the Indian government’s demand of Canada to significantly reduce its diplomatic presence in India," US state department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Friday, 20 October.

"Resolving differences requires diplomats on the ground. We have urged the Indian government not to insist upon a reduction in Canada’s diplomatic presence and to cooperate in the ongoing Canadian investigation," Miller said.

Only 21 Canadian diplomats would be stationed in India from now onwards, Canadian foreign minister Melanie Joly announced in a press briefing on Thursday. "