Diplomatic parity with Canada does not violate international norms: India

Amid reports that Canada has recalled a significant number of its diplomats from India, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) on Friday said considering the current status of bilateral relations between the two nations and Ottawa's continued interference in New Delhi's affairs, as well as the extremely high number of Canadian diplomats, warranted parity in mutual diplomatic presence.

It also dismissed allegations that attempts to maintain parity are in violation of international norms.

"We have seen the Statement by the Government of Canada on October 19 regarding Canadian diplomatic presence in India. The state of our bilateral relations, the much higher number of Canadian diplomats in India, and their continued interference in our internal affairs warrant a parity in mutual diplomatic presence in New Delhi and Ottawa," an MEA statement read.