Visa processing in India will be affected: Canadian immigration minister

Canadian immigration minister Marc Miller said visa processing in India will be "inevitably impacted" after Ottawa evacuated 41 of its diplomats following a diplomatic spat with New Delhi over the killing of pro-Khalistani hardliner Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

With India maintaining that it seeks parity in diplomatic presence, Canada said that only 21 Canadian diplomats and dependents would be stationed in India from now onward.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, 19 October alongside foreign minister Melanie Joly in Ottawa, Miller said the move will result in slower visa processing of Indians looking to come to Canada.

"Processing times will inevitably be impacted by this unacceptable and unilateral decision by the Government of India, but we will strive to minimize the impact on people looking to come to Canada," he said.

Following Miller's remarks, the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) issued a statement saying that its staff in India is being reduced from 27 to just five.

Miller, however, reassured that the lower number of staff will have short term repercussions, and that Canada will continue to accept and process all temporary and permanent resident applications.