Nijjar killing: Australia intel chief says no reason to dispute Trudeau’s claim

Australia's domestic intelligence chief has said he has "no reason to dispute" Canadian PM Justin Trudeau's claim of the Indian government's role in the killing of Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June this year.

The accusations, which came last month, kicked up a diplomatic row between India and Canada, with both nations expelling a diplomat each and New Delhi dismissing the claims as "absurd".

Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) director-general Mike Burgess told ABC News that "it is a serious allegation" and he would have "no reason to dispute what the Canadian government said in this matter".

"There's no doubt any allegation of any country being accused of carrying out an execution of a citizen in that country, it's a serious allegation, and something that we don't do and something that nations should not do," he said.

Burgess' comments came in California, where he was present for a public gathering of Five Eyes intelligence partners, which includes Australia, the US, UK, Canada, and New Zealand as its members.

The intelligence chief did not confirm whether the issue was being discussed at the gathering but a national security source told ABC that Burgess was briefed on the matter before last month's G20 summit in New Delhi.