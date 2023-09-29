Nijjar told Trudeau he was innocent in 2016 letter: Report

Slain Khalistan hardliner Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in a letter addressed to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2016, had denied the Indian government's allegations that he was a terrorist, a media report said.

The head of the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, who was shot dead in June this year, had urged Trudeau to intervene on his behalf after the Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice against him in 2016 on India’s request.

"I urge your administration to dispel the Indian government’s fabricated, baseless, fictitious and politically-motivated allegations against me," Nijjar said, adding that India had “blatantly abused its governmental authority”, the National Post newspaper reported.

Nijjar was accused in a number of cases in India, including murder, terrorist activities and sedition, and his alleged role in killing six people in a blast at a cinema in Ludhiana in 2007.