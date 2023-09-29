FIR against SFJ’s Pannun for threat to turn cricket world cup into "World Terror Cup"
"Sikhs for Justice is going to storm Ahmedabad with Khalistani flags," warned the SFJ chief via a pre-recorded voice message
The Gujarat police have registered an FIR against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, chief of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), for threatening to turn the ICC cricket world cup, starting on 5 October at Narendra Modi stadium, Ahmedabad into a “World Terror Cup”, an official said on Friday, 29 September.
In the first information report (FIR), the cyber crime branch of the Ahmedabad police said that people from across the country have received Pannun's threat via a pre-recorded voice message sent from a foreign number.
The complaint, filed by sub-inspector HN Prajapati of the cyber crime branch on behalf of the police, said that it has come to their notice that many people received a pre-recorded threat voice message from the phone number +44-7418343648.
Many recipients of the threat message reported it to the police through various media, the FIR said.
The pre-recorded message said that 5 October would not be the start of the cricket world cup but the beginning of the “World Terror Cup". Sikhs for Justice is going to storm Ahmedabad with Khalistani flags, it said.
'We are going to take revenge of Shaheed Nijjar’s assassination. We are going to use ballots against your bullets. We are going to use vote against your violence. Remember 5th October—it will not be be World Cricket Cup, it will be beginning of World Terror Cup... message from Gurpatwant Singh Pannun,' said the FIR, quoting the transcribed message.
According to the FIR, 'Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is a designated as a terrorist by the Government of India and is running an organisation called Sikhs for Justice from a foreign country.'
Pannun is trying to spread fear, create enmity between Sikhs and other communities of the country and indulge in terror activities in the country, said the FIR, adding that earlier too he had indulged in such notorious activities, especially on the social media platform Twitter, now X.
The ICC World Cup 2023 will be inaugurated at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium on 5 October.
The threat message from Pannun comes amid a diplomatic stand-off between India and Canada over India's alleged involvement in the assassination of designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which took place outside a gurdwara in Surrey in the western Canadian province of British Columbia on 18 June.
