G20 in Delhi: Police take the eraser to Khalistani slogans over the weekend

Delhi Police personnel deployed in and around the New Delhi area, including the Lutyens' zone where G20 heads and guests are staying, have been equipped with graffiti remover to erase objectionable slogans if found written anywhere in the vicinity.

Sources told IANS that Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the Canada-based terrorist, has allocated a fund of $100,000 and incited his sympathizers to write pro-Khalistani slogans near the locations where G20 heads are staying or on their route.

The Special Branch wrote a letter to all Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) on 5 September, alerting them of the fact that Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the founder of Sikh For Justice (SFJ), a banned terrorist organisation, had plans to deface surroundings where G20 heads would be staying or along their routes with pro-Khalistani slogans and objectionable content.