Another Hindu temple vandalised in Canada by Khalistan supporters

A prominent temple in Canada's British Columbia province has been vandalised by two Khalistan supporters with "anti-Hindu and anti-India graffiti", the latest such incident targeting Hindu places of worship in the country.

The incident took place on Saturday at 12.29 am at the Shri Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey.

According to the Facebook page of the temple, one male and one female jumped over the outside boundary and purposely pasted Khalistan referendum posters on the main entry gate and the entrance of the Surrey Mandir.