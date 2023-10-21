Canadian PM Trudeau says India's actions 'contrary to international law'

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday, 20 October that India's decision to revoke the diplomatic immunity of 41 Canadian diplomats is a violation of the Vienna Convention and it should worry all countries, hours after New Delhi rejected Ottawa's attempt to portray the implementation of parity as a violation of international norms.

Speaking at a press conference in Brampton, Ontario, he said the Indian government was making it "unbelievably difficult" for life as usual to continue for millions of people in India and in Canada.

"And, they're doing it by contravening a very basic principle of diplomacy," he said.

Trudeau claimed that the actions that India took were contrary to international law.

"The government of India decided to unilaterally revoke the diplomatic immunity of 40 Canadian diplomats in India. This is a violation of the Vienna Convention governing diplomacy. This is them choosing to contravene a very fundamental principle of international law and diplomacy," he said.

"It is something that all countries in the world should be very worried about, and this is putting aside the allegations we made of a serious violation of international law with the alleged killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil that the Indian government could have been involved in," he said.

In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday rejected Canada's attempt to "portray" the withdrawal of 41 Canadian diplomats from the country as a violation of international norms.