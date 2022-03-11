We have not criticised India's position on Ukraine: German Ambassador

Speaking on the sidelines of the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF), Lindner asserted that Russian President Vladimir Putin had spun a false narrative and used it as an excuse to invade Ukraine. "The question of NATO membership for Ukraine was not even on the table. By the way, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, most East European countries wanted to join the European Union and NATO out of their free will. It is not that NATO was forcing them to. Putin cannot mould history as per his will and expect no repercussions by invading a sovereign country in this day and age. Also, attacking another country cannot be a way to solve a border dispute."



Optimistic that the harsh sanctions imposed on Russia were bound to affect it deeply, the ambassador said that considering Germany is the powerhouse in Europe and a major Russian energy consumer, its participation gives the sanctions more teeth. "We decreased our dependence on Russian oil and gas several years back when Putin annexed Crimea. Now, Nord Stream 2 has been stopped and by the end of the year, energy imports from there will be further decreased. Yes, this would mean looking at alternate sources and also investing more in renewable sources of energy."