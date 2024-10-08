We hope to welcome more Indian tourists to Maldives: Muizzu

On Monday, October 7, Maldivian president Mohamed Muizzu said India is one of the largest tourism source markets for the Maldives and hoped that more Indian tourists will visit the archipelago nation.

In a press briefing after holding "extensive" talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad House, Muizzu also said the ties between the Maldives and India are "centuries-old, as evident throughout our histories".