We would hit targets we haven't yet struck: Putin warns West

Russia's defence ministry said a barrage of airstrikes on Ukraine's capital destroyed tanks donated by the West and other armour in an attack on Sunday that shattered five weeks of eerie calm in Kyiv, as President Vladimir Putin warned the West about supplying long-range rocket systems to Ukraine.

Putin said that Moscow would hit targets we haven't yet struck if it went ahead with such deliveries. It wasn't immediately clear if Putin was referring to new targets within or outside Ukraine's borders.

Russian forces pounded railway facilities and other infrastructure early Sunday in the capital, Kyiv. Ukraine's nuclear plant operator, Energoatom, said one cruise missile buzzed the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear plant, about 350 kilometers (220 miles) to the south, on its way to the capital citing the dangers of such a near miss.

There was no immediate confirmation from Ukraine that the Russian airstrikes had destroyed tanks.

Kyiv hadn't faced any such strikes since the April 28 visit of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The early morning attack triggered air raid alarms and showed that Russia still had the capability and willingness to hit at Ukraine's heart since abandoning its wider offensive across the country to instead focus its efforts in the east.

The strikes appeared aimed at thwarting the resupplying of Ukrainian fighters, a rising concern in Moscow.

In a posting on the Telegram app, the Russian Defense Ministry said high-precision, long-range air-launched missiles were used. It said the strikes destroyed on the outskirts of Kyiv destroyed T-72 tanks supplied by Eastern European countries and other armored vehicles located in buildings of a car-repair business.