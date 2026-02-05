We’re with Bangladesh, it’s considered stance to boycott India game: Pak PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has defended his country’s decision to boycott its T20 World Cup match against India, calling it an “appropriate” and “considered” stance taken in solidarity with Bangladesh.

The Pakistan cricket team has been directed by the government to skip the 15 February match in Colombo after Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland in the tournament. Bangladesh refused to play its scheduled matches in India, citing security concerns.

Speaking after a government meeting, Sharif said Pakistan had taken a firm and deliberate position. “We have taken a very clear stand on the T20 World Cup that we won’t play the match against India because there should be no politics on the sports field,” he said. “We should completely stand by Bangladesh, and this is a very appropriate decision. We are with Bangladesh.”