We’re with Bangladesh, it’s considered stance to boycott India game: Pak PM
We have taken a clear stand on T20 World Cup and won’t play India as there should be no politics in sport, says Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has defended his country’s decision to boycott its T20 World Cup match against India, calling it an “appropriate” and “considered” stance taken in solidarity with Bangladesh.
The Pakistan cricket team has been directed by the government to skip the 15 February match in Colombo after Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland in the tournament. Bangladesh refused to play its scheduled matches in India, citing security concerns.
Speaking after a government meeting, Sharif said Pakistan had taken a firm and deliberate position. “We have taken a very clear stand on the T20 World Cup that we won’t play the match against India because there should be no politics on the sports field,” he said. “We should completely stand by Bangladesh, and this is a very appropriate decision. We are with Bangladesh.”
The move has drawn a strong reaction from the International Cricket Council (ICC), which has warned the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of serious consequences if the team fails to appear for the high-profile fixture—a key commercial draw for sponsors, broadcasters and advertisers.
In a statement, the ICC urged the PCB to consider the “significant and long-term implications” of its decision, warning that it could affect Pakistan cricket as well as the wider global cricket ecosystem.
Despite the standoff, Pakistan has arrived in Colombo for its other group-stage matches, beginning with a game against the Netherlands on Saturday. The PCB has reiterated that it supports the government’s position and will continue to follow official directives, even if a potential India-Pakistan rematch arises in the knockout stages.
Bangladesh’s refusal to travel to India followed the removal of its fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman from the Indian Premier League, reportedly on instructions from the BCCI. While no official reason was given, the development came amid reports of increased attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.
With PTI inputs
