West Asia war drags global air travel demand down 3.4% in April: IATA

Global air passenger demand fell 3.4 per cent year-on-year in April 2026, marking a sharp slowdown driven largely by disruption in West Asia due to the ongoing conflict, according to data released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Total demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK), declined 3.4 per cent compared to April 2025, while capacity, measured in available seat kilometres (ASK), fell 2.9 per cent. The global load factor stood at 83.1 per cent, down 0.4 percentage points year-on-year.

IATA said the overall decline was heavily skewed by a collapse in travel demand from West Asian carriers. Excluding the region, global passenger demand would have grown by 1.2 per cent.

“The 46.6 per cent fall in demand for carriers in the Middle East due to war in the region was so acute that it dragged overall demand down 3.4 per cent,” said Willie Walsh, IATA’s director general.