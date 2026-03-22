West Asia: IndiGo, Air India to operate limited flights, issue travel advisory
Air India and Air India Express plan around 50 flights connecting India with West Asia
Amid the shifting sands of uncertainty in West Asia, Indian airlines are cautiously keeping the skies open, announcing limited yet steady flight operations for 22 March, even as they urge passengers to remain vigilant for last-minute changes.
Leading the response, IndiGo said it would operate a select number of flights on Sunday, carefully calibrated to evolving safety conditions. In a message shared on social media, the airline emphasised that its teams are working tirelessly behind the scenes to assist travellers navigating the disruption.
“At IndiGo, our teams continue to work round the clock to support customers and help reunite them with their loved ones amid the evolving situation in the Middle East,” the airline said, adding that each operational decision is guided by passenger and crew safety.
Meanwhile, Air India and Air India Express have jointly mapped out a more expansive schedule, announcing plans to operate around 50 flights — both regular and special — connecting India with key destinations across West Asia.
The carriers will maintain essential links to cities such as Jeddah and Muscat. As part of this network, nearly 20 flights will run between India and Jeddah, with services originating from major hubs like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Mangaluru and Kozhikode. Additionally, Air India Express will operate multiple scheduled flights linking Indian cities including Delhi, Kochi, Mumbai and Kannur with Muscat.
Beyond scheduled operations, the airlines are also deploying nearly 30 non-scheduled or special flights to destinations across the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia — a move aimed at easing passenger movement amid the evolving crisis.
However, these special services remain contingent on slot availability and prevailing ground conditions, and are being operated with the necessary clearances from both Indian and local authorities.
As tensions ripple across the region, airlines are walking a delicate balance — sustaining vital air links while navigating a complex web of safety concerns, regulatory approvals and rapidly changing geopolitical realities.
With IANS inputs
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