West Asia: IndiGo, Air India to operate limited flights, issue travel advisory

Amid the shifting sands of uncertainty in West Asia, Indian airlines are cautiously keeping the skies open, announcing limited yet steady flight operations for 22 March, even as they urge passengers to remain vigilant for last-minute changes.

Leading the response, IndiGo said it would operate a select number of flights on Sunday, carefully calibrated to evolving safety conditions. In a message shared on social media, the airline emphasised that its teams are working tirelessly behind the scenes to assist travellers navigating the disruption.

“At IndiGo, our teams continue to work round the clock to support customers and help reunite them with their loved ones amid the evolving situation in the Middle East,” the airline said, adding that each operational decision is guided by passenger and crew safety.

Meanwhile, Air India and Air India Express have jointly mapped out a more expansive schedule, announcing plans to operate around 50 flights — both regular and special — connecting India with key destinations across West Asia.