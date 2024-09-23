What is the ‘Pact for the Future’ adopted by world leaders at the UN?

On 22 September, world leaders unanimously adopted the ‘Pact for the Future’, which includes a Global Digital Compact and a Declaration on Future Generations, marking a significant step in adapting international cooperation to address contemporary challenges, per a UN press release.

The Pact, seen as the most comprehensive international agreement in decades, aims to ensure that global institutions remain effective in a rapidly changing world.

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres emphasised the need to move beyond outdated systems, stating, “We cannot create a future fit for our grandchildren with a system built by our grandparents.”