What is the ‘Pact for the Future’ adopted by world leaders at the UN?
It aims to enhance global cooperation on peace, climate, digital issues and, crucially, the SDGs for 2030
On 22 September, world leaders unanimously adopted the ‘Pact for the Future’, which includes a Global Digital Compact and a Declaration on Future Generations, marking a significant step in adapting international cooperation to address contemporary challenges, per a UN press release.
The Pact, seen as the most comprehensive international agreement in decades, aims to ensure that global institutions remain effective in a rapidly changing world.
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres emphasised the need to move beyond outdated systems, stating, “We cannot create a future fit for our grandchildren with a system built by our grandparents.”
In his opening remarks at the Summit of the Future, Guterres noted that the Pact and its annexes provide "new opportunities and untapped possibilities".
General Assembly president Dennis Francis echoed this, affirming that the Pact would “lay the foundations for a sustainable, just, and peaceful global order — for all peoples and nations”.
What are the key commitments?
As per the UN press release, One of the Pact's most significant provisions is the promise to reform the Security Council, the most progressive initiative since the 1960s. It aims to improve both the Council's effectiveness and representation, which includes addressing the historical under-representation of Africa.
Additionally, world leaders recommitted to nuclear disarmament, marking the first multilateral agreement of its kind in over a decade — despite the dissent of a bloc led by Russia and including North Korea.
Other key points include strengthening international frameworks to prevent the weaponisation of outer space and new technologies, including lethal autonomous weapons.
The Pact also reaffirms that the laws of war should extend to emerging technologies.
In light of the multiple contemporary crises — ranging from climate change to economic inequality — the Pact prioritises acceleration towards meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set for 2030.
It specifically addresses the need for reforms in international financial architecture, calling for greater representation of developing countries in global decision-making processes.
For countries in the Global South, the Pact's provisions on climate change and financing for development are of utmost importance.
At a UNESCO seminar held in parallel with the Summit negotiations earlier this year in February, experts highlighted the Pact’s focus on leveraging science, technology and innovation for human progress.
The Global Digital Compact annexed to the Pact is the first comprehensive framework for global digital cooperation, focusing on making the digital world safe and accessible for all.
Additionally, the Pact outlines steps for the responsible governance of artificial intelligence, including the formation of an International Scientific Panel to guide ethical AI development.
The Declaration on Future Generations, the first of its kind, sets out to incorporate the needs of future generations into today’s decision-making processes.
The Pact also strengthens global efforts toward human rights, gender equality and the empowerment of women.
As per DW, the adoption of the Pact faced a brief challenge when Russia introduced an amendment emphasising non-interference in the internal affairs of states.
Supported by Belarus, North Korea, Iran, Nicaragua and Syria, the amendment was overwhelmingly dismissed by a vote of 143 in the UN General Assembly.
Following the rejection, Russia distanced itself from the Pact.
“It was somewhat irritating that, in the end, Russia once again tried to stop the whole process,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as per Aljazeera.
The adoption of the Pact for the Future has been hailed as a historic moment in global cooperation.
Sierra Leone's president Julius Maada Bio praised it as “hope and inspiration for a better future”.
“This [existing] approach to governance reinforces the notion that it is acceptable to have first-class and second-class citizens,” said Barbados’ prime minister Mia Mottley.
