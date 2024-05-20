What next after Iranian president's death in chopper crash?

Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi's sudden death in a helicopter crash in East Azerbaijan province has created uncertainty in the country amid already existing regional turmoil thanks to the Israeli attack on Palestine. So what next for Iran?

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Sunday said the Iranian people should not worry about the country, the Hindustan Times reported.

Along with Raisi (63), the country's 60-year-old foreign minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian was also killed in the chopper crash. According to reports, some of the bodies were burned beyond recognition.

If a president dies in office, article 131 of the Islamic Republic Constitution says the first vice-president assumes temporary leadership with the approval of the supreme leader. Which essentially means Mohammad Mukhber is likely to take over as interim president.

According to media reports, together with the judiciary chief and the Parliament speaker, a new presidential election will be held in the next 50 days.