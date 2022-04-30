WhatsApp likely working on multi-phone, tablet chatting

Meanwhile, a screen found in a previous beta showed that devices could be getting the ability to sync recent messages, even though they are end-to-end encrypted.



That screen, combined with the "Register Device as Companion" screen that instructs users on how to use WhatsApp on another device, adds up to compelling evidence that this feature is in the works, the report said.



Both screens have been found in the Android version of the app, which implies that the feature will support chatting on a secondary phone or tablet.