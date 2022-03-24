WhatsApp multi-device support starts rolling out to all users

Meta-owned encrypted messaging service WhatsApp has started rolling out the much-awaited multi-device support for all users.



Till now, the feature has been available to users under WhatsApp's opt-in beta testing programme. Now, according to WABetainfo, the update will roll out to iOS users this month, followed by an Android release next month.



With the new update, your primary device will not have to remain online in order to access the platform.