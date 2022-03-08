WhatsApp may introduce group polling feature soon

Meta owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to start and take polls in the group chats.



According to a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp will soon let you type poll questions to send to a group chat. This feature is already available in rival chat app Telegram and even Twitter. Now, it seems that WhatsApp may roll out this feature to its userbase too.



The report also shared a screenshot, which showcases the "Create Poll" feature on iOS. This was spotted on the apps v2.22.6.70 beta and is currently not available to all beta testers as of right now.