Where have we thrown our humanity? Malaysian PM on Israel-Palestine conflict

At a joint press conference alongside Anwar Ibrahim, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, reiterated Germany's "special and good relationship" with Israel, asserting that Germany's position was very clear: Israel has every right to defend itself against Hamas’ “terror attack”.

However, he did add that he ”wants more humanitarian aid to reach Gaza, we want the hostages to be released unconditionally, we want there to be no unnecessary casualties”.

Replying to Scholz, Anwar Ibrahim said "you can't find a solution by being so one-sided in terms of looking at one particular issue and erase 60 years of atrocities. The solution is not just releasing the hostages"