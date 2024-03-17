Where have we thrown our humanity? Malaysian PM on Israel-Palestine conflict
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, while on a state visit to Berlin on Monday, March 11, voiced Malaysia's staunch opposition to colonialism, apartheid, ethnic cleansing, and dispossession, condemning such actions "be it in Ukraine or in Gaza”.
At a joint press conference alongside Anwar Ibrahim, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, reiterated Germany's "special and good relationship" with Israel, asserting that Germany's position was very clear: Israel has every right to defend itself against Hamas’ “terror attack”.
However, he did add that he ”wants more humanitarian aid to reach Gaza, we want the hostages to be released unconditionally, we want there to be no unnecessary casualties”.
Replying to Scholz, Anwar Ibrahim said "you can't find a solution by being so one-sided in terms of looking at one particular issue and erase 60 years of atrocities. The solution is not just releasing the hostages"
Ibrahim challenged the prevailing narrative that focuses solely on the recent escalation triggered by Hamas' attack on 7 October. He underscored the importance of understanding the root causes of the Israel-Palestine conflict.
“Where have we thrown our humanity, why this hypocrisy?" asked the Malaysian PM.
He also questioned the “selective” and “ambivalent” attitude on the matter.
Despite differences in perspective, both leaders concurred on the necessity of pursuing a two-state solution.
Muslim-majority Malaysia does not recognise Israel’s statehood, and has long supported the Palestinian cause, both under the Yasser Arafat regime and Hamas.
