While defending Israel, we are protecting world: Netanyahu on Iran threat

Calling Iran’s nuclear and missile ambitions a danger to global security, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said Israel’s ongoing military campaign is intended not only to defend the Jewish state but also to shield the wider world from what he described as an existential threat.

Speaking during a visit to Bet Shemesh — a central Israeli city struck by an Iranian ballistic missile a day earlier — Netanyahu said the operation, dubbed “Operation Roaring Lion”, entered its third day with coordinated backing from the United States.

“This is the third day of Operation Roaring Lion, which the Israeli army and the State of Israel launched, together with our great friends in the US and President Trump, to thwart existential threats to Israel, and great threats to America and the entire world,” he said.

The missile strike on Bet Shemesh, located about 35 km west of Jerusalem, killed nine people and injured more than 20 when it slammed into a residential neighbourhood, causing extensive damage. Emergency services worked through the night to rescue residents from debris-strewn buildings.