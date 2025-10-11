White House blasts Nobel panel as Machado dedicates prize to Trump

In a striking display of indignation and self-assured triumph, the White House on Friday, 10 October, lashed out at the Nobel Peace Prize committee, accusing it of “placing politics over peace” after US President Donald Trump was once again passed over for the coveted honour — this year awarded to Venezuelan Opposition leader María Corina Machado.

“The Nobel committee proved they place politics over peace,” declared White House director of communications Steven Cheung in a blistering social media post, asserting that President Trump had done more than any world leader to foster global stability.

“He will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will,” Cheung added.

Trump, undeterred by the snub, took to his social media platform to thank Russian President Vladimir Putin for commending his peace efforts, writing simply, “Thank you to President Putin!” The Russian leader, speaking to reporters in Dushanbe, praised Trump for his “significant contributions” in resolving longstanding international crises.