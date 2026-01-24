White House leans on viral penguin meme as Trump renews push for Greenland

The meme draws its origins from a scene in Werner Herzog’s 2007 documentary Encounters at the End of the World. The footage shows a lone Adélie penguin breaking away from its colony and heading inland across the Antarctic ice.

Over time, the clip gained traction online, evolving into various iterations known as the “Nihilist Penguin”, “Lonely Penguin” or “Wandering Penguin”.

The penguin post follows another AI-generated image recently shared by Trump, depicting himself alongside Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio standing next to an American flag and a sign declaring Greenland a US territory. The marker in the image reads: “Greenland – US territory, est. 2026”, further fuelling speculation about the administration’s intentions.

Trump first raised the idea of buying Greenland soon after beginning his second term as president, reviving a proposal he had also floated during his earlier presidency. In recent weeks, tensions have escalated as he threatened to impose a 10 per cent tariff on eight European countries, including Denmark, adding an economic edge to what has traditionally been a diplomatic issue.

While Danish officials have repeatedly dismissed the notion of selling Greenland, the White House’s embrace of meme culture signals a shift in tone, one that blends geopolitics with viral imagery as Trump continues to press his case for a greater US presence in the Arctic.