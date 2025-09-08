US Open: A sombre Donald Trump after Alcaraz’s win sparks meme fest
Clip goes viral as fans question whether the US president had put his money on Sinner
If Donald Trump was trying to play the people’s president by attending the US Open men’s final on 8 September, Sunday, he only managed to elicit a mixed response at the Arthur Ashe Stadium — quickly trending southward and hitting virality by endgame.
While the POTUS was initially greeted by cheers and boos in equal measure as the security protocol for his arrival delayed the start of the Carlos Alcaraz–Jannik Sinner final, his sombre expression at the Spaniard’s win sparked memes on social media.
The US president was present throughout the 2 hours and 42 minutes of the contest, but his reaction at the end of the match went viral. His sombre, almost sorrowful expression contrasted sharply with the vibes after Alcaraz outclassed the reigning champion in four sets (6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4). While the entire crowd roared in applause, President Trump appeared unimpressed in the viral clip circulating online.
A few fans wondered whether Trump had bet on the Italian Sinner to win the season’s final Grand Slam title, while others linked the reaction to the US president’s political views, drawing some hilarious responses.
“Someone tell Trump that Alcaraz isn’t Mexican” came a taunt from one tennis fan.
“Trump’s reaction to Alcaraz is hilarious,’’ another X-user wrote, sharing the viral clip.
“Trump definitely had money on Sinner cause why else ain’t you celebrating Alcaraz win,” another wrote.
‘Hockey Fan Dave’ went one better than many a tennis fan: “Apparently Trump is sending ICE after Alcaraz after this match and establishing new tariffs on Sinner’s stringings between sets”
“The Alcaraz vs Sinner US Open Championship match today is an instant classic. I was neutral on who I wanted to win, but look at Trump’s facial expression after Alcaraz won! Now I’m so glad Alcaraz won the championship,” was another reaction to the viral clip.
Wearing his customary blue suit and red tie, Trump briefly emerged from his suite about 45 minutes before the match started to a mix of boos and cheers. No announcement preceded his appearance and it was brief enough that some in the crowd missed it.
Trump then appeared a second time to more boos, just before the national anthem. Standing in salute, the POTUS was shown briefly on the arena’s big screens during the anthem, and offered a smirk that briefly made the boos louder.
Pep Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, and NBA great Steph Curry were among the many celebrities in attendance for what’s been the biggest men’s tennis rivalry in recent years.
As for Trump, a compulsive golfer on weekends in the Washington area or at his signature properties in New Jersey and Florida, the President has attended multiple sports events since returning to the White House in January. He went to the Super Bowl in February, receiving cheers and boos both there as well, and has also attended Ultimate Fighting Championship bouts.
Alcaraz, meanwhile, reclaimed the World No. 1 title after two years and became one of the few players to have won more than one Grand Slam title across all three surfaces.
