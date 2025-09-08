US Open: A sombre Donald Trump after Alcaraz’s win sparks meme fest

If Donald Trump was trying to play the people’s president by attending the US Open men’s final on 8 September, Sunday, he only managed to elicit a mixed response at the Arthur Ashe Stadium — quickly trending southward and hitting virality by endgame.

While the POTUS was initially greeted by cheers and boos in equal measure as the security protocol for his arrival delayed the start of the Carlos Alcaraz–Jannik Sinner final, his sombre expression at the Spaniard’s win sparked memes on social media.

The US president was present throughout the 2 hours and 42 minutes of the contest, but his reaction at the end of the match went viral. His sombre, almost sorrowful expression contrasted sharply with the vibes after Alcaraz outclassed the reigning champion in four sets (6-2, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4). While the entire crowd roared in applause, President Trump appeared unimpressed in the viral clip circulating online.