Sinner vs Alcaraz: Great new age rivalry beckons again in US Open final

It almost seems like a throwback to the era of Big Three in their prime. The men’s final match-up at the US Open on Sunday reads the same for three slams on the trot now between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, once again underlining that this is the new great rivalry of the game.

The pair contested the past two Grand Slam finals - Alcaraz saving three championship points to triumph at Roland Garros before world No.1 Sinner struck back to capture the Wimbledon crown. The Spaniard enters the showdown with a 9-5 head-to-head advantage but the way the Italian world No.1 has raised his game after being perceived as an outsider of sorts who soared to the top, there is now little or nothing to separate the two.

Expectations for an encore between the two began building up since the the 22-year-old Spaniard, already the owner of five slams, wore down the ageless Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the first semi-final. Sinner, on the other hand, had to work harder to find his way past the 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime who took a set off him in the semi-final. Now that the stage is set for the dream final which will decide on the world No.1, the statisticians of the game will have a busy time to rummage the records that are going to be at stake.