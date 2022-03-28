White House spokeswoman tests Covid positive

The White House's Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced that she has tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from President Joe Biden's recent trip to Europe.



In a statement on Sunday, she said: "This afternoon, after returning from the President's trip to Europe, I took a PCR test. That test came back positive.



"I last saw the President during a socially distanced meeting yesterday (Saturday), and the President is not considered a close contact as defined by CDC guidance. I am sharing the news of my positive test today out of an abundance of transparency."



According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a close contact is defined as someone who is less than 6 feet away from an infected individual for more than 15 minutes.