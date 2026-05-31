WHO chief appeals against travel bans as Ebola cases surge in DRC, Uganda

World Health Organisation (WHO) director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has urged countries that imposed travel bans and border closures in response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda to reconsider the restrictions, warning that such measures could hamper efforts to contain the disease.

Speaking in Bunia, the capital of Ituri Province and the epicentre of the outbreak, Tedros said travel restrictions risk undermining the transparency and trust needed for an effective public health response.

"I call on countries that have imposed travel bans or border closures to reconsider. These measures make the response harder, and they discourage transparency and trust that saves lives," Tedros said.

The WHO chief said his visit was aimed at engaging directly with affected communities as health authorities grapple with an outbreak that has already generated more than 1,000 suspected cases.

Despite the absence of approved vaccines or specific treatments for the current outbreak, Tedros stressed that early diagnosis and quality medical care can significantly improve survival rates.

"Patients can recover if they receive timely, quality medical care," he said.