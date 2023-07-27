WHO confirms MERS in a United Arab Emirates man, expects more cases

The World Health Organisation has confirmed a case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV) in a 28-year-old man in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and expects more such cases.

The UAE notified the global health body of the first virus case in the country this year on July 10.

The last MERS-CoV infection reported from the UAE was in November 2021.

The infected man visited a private medical centre multiple times between June 3 and 7, complaining of vomiting, right flank pain, and dysuria (pain when passing urine).

On June 8, he came to a government hospital with vomiting, and gastrointestinal symptoms including diarrhoea, and was given an initial diagnosis of acute pancreatitis, acute kidney injury, and sepsis.