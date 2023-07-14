WHO formally labels artificial sweetener aspartame a 'possible carcinogen'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday formally labelled artificial sweetener aspartame as a "possible carcinogen" specifically used in diet drinks, chewing gum, gelatin, ice cream and dairy products.

The assessment of the health impacts of the non-sugar sweetener aspartame were released by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA).

Citing "limited evidence" for carcinogenicity in humans, IARC classified aspartame as possibly carcinogenic to humans and JECFA reaffirmed the acceptable daily intake of 40 mg per kg body weight.