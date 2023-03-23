Who is Amrita Ahuja & why does her name figure in the latest Hindenburg report?

Hindenburg Research on Thursday took off against the Jack Dorsey-led payments firm Block Inc and named its Indian-origin Chief Financial Officer Amrita Ahuja.

Hindenburg said that co-founders Jack Dorsey and James McKelvey, as well as executives like Ahuja and Cash App's lead manager Brian Grassadonia, "dumped millions of dollars in stock."

"As Block's stock rose because it made it easier for fraud to happen, co-founders Jack Dorsey and James McKelvey sold more than $1 billion worth of shares during the pandemic," the Hindenburg report said.