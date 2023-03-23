Who is Amrita Ahuja & why does her name figure in the latest Hindenburg report?
Ahuja, the Indian-origin CFO of Jack Dorskey's Block has been accused of 'dumping millions of dollars in stock.' She had been appointed to the position just last month.
Hindenburg Research on Thursday took off against the Jack Dorsey-led payments firm Block Inc and named its Indian-origin Chief Financial Officer Amrita Ahuja.
Hindenburg said that co-founders Jack Dorsey and James McKelvey, as well as executives like Ahuja and Cash App's lead manager Brian Grassadonia, "dumped millions of dollars in stock."
"As Block's stock rose because it made it easier for fraud to happen, co-founders Jack Dorsey and James McKelvey sold more than $1 billion worth of shares during the pandemic," the Hindenburg report said.
Ahuja, a senior executive at Block is an Indian-American and ascended through the ranks to take over as the company's CFO in February this year. Graduating from prestigious schools including the London School of Economics, Duke University, and Harvard Business School, Ahuja formerly held positions with industry giants like Airbnb, McKinsey & Company, and The Walt Disney Company before joining Block in 2019.
Earlier, in 2001, Ahuja began her career as an investment banker with Morgan Stanley Consulting. According to a Wall Street Journal report she is the daughter of Indian immigrants who ran a day-care centre in a Cleveland suburb.
Media reports also said that Ahuja contributed to the establishment of the streaming service Hulu while employed by Fox. Additionally, she assisted Activision Blizzard in changing its business model from one that was dominated by in-store sales around the holidays to one that was defined by an online, always-on, multiplayer experience. Activision Blizzard is the developer of games like "Call of Duty," "Candy Crush," and "World of Warcraft."
