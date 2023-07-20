WHO issues cough syrup alert in Cameroon

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday issued an alert regarding a batch of contaminated cough syrup sold in Cameroon, noting that it contained unacceptable amounts of contaminant chemicals.

According to the WHO for the region of Africa, the stated active ingredients of Naturcold syrup are listed as paracetamol, phenylephrine hydrochloride and chlorpheniramine maleate — a combination used to relieve symptoms associated with the common cold, flu and allergic rhinitis.

The cough syrup was analysed in a WHO-contracted laboratory after samples from Cameroon were made available last month.