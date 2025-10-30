Why did US ban Nobel icon, global dissenter, Trump critic Wole Soyinka?

Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka — Africa’s first winner of literature’s most contested prize and one of the world’s most outspoken humanists — has said his US non-resident visa has been revoked, a move he believes may be linked to his recent criticism of President Donald Trump.

Soyinka (91) revealed on Thursday, 30 October that he was notified that his visa status had been cancelled owing to unspecified “additional information” supposedly obtained by US authorities. The notice did not elaborate. Soyinka, however, suggested the timing was no coincidence.

The celebrated Nigerian writer recently referred to Trump as “a White version of Idi Amin”, drawing a parallel to the notorious Ugandan dictator — one of the most barbed criticisms yet from the author, who famously cut up his US green card after Trump's 2017 inauguration.

“It’s not about me,” Soyinka told reporters. “Human beings deserve to be treated decently wherever they are.”

He laughed off the ban as a 'love letter' and vowed not to reapply: “If you want to see me, you know where to find me.”

Soyinka — playwright, poet, dissident and democracy activist — is widely regarded as one of the strongest conscience-voices of the post-colonial world. His work against military oppression once earned him imprisonment in Nigeria — an experience he chronicled in his prison memoirs.