Why do you contract Omicron even after full vaccination

If you're wondering why after two vaccination doses and a booster shot, you still got sick from the Omicron strain of Covid-19, one possible answer may be that antibodies fighting the original virus may be weaker against the highly infectious variant.

While fully vaccinated and boosted people produce a high level of antibodies that work against the original strain of SARS-CoV-2, the same tiny defenders don't do as well in preventing the Omicron strain from attacking healthy cells, found researchers at Johns Hopkins University in the US.