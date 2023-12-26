Why many Pakistanis are indifferent to the upcoming elections

There is hardly any pre-election hustle-bustle in Karachi, Pakistan's financial hub, although it is now almost certain that the polls scheduled for 8 February won't be delayed.

Could the ongoing economic crisis and the general distrust and dissatisfaction with the country's politics be to blame?

There are multiple reasons behind a lack of interest in the upcoming general elections among the public, the foremost being an ongoing crackdown on ex-PM Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Khan and many of his aides are behind bars in several cases, and it is unlikely that they will be released before the elections. These measures have made the upcoming vote quite controversial.

Also, Pakistan has been in a state of economic turmoil for almost two years. The skyrocketing inflation has rendered the masses incapable of buying even basic food items and paying electricity bills, among other problems. As most citizens struggle to make ends meet, they are less bothered about who will form the next government.