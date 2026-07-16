Why the US is targeting Iran’s Greater Tunb island amid Gulf escalation

As tensions between Washington and Tehran surged to a dangerous new high, Iran's strategically vital island of Greater Tunb emerged as the latest flashpoint in the Persian Gulf, drawing intense American military attention in what analysts see as a calculated attempt to tighten control over one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints.

In its latest wave of operations, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) launched daylight strikes on Greater Tunb, marking an unusual departure from its predominantly night-time attacks. The rare daytime assault underscored Washington's growing military confidence and signalled an intensifying campaign aimed at degrading Iran's coastal military capabilities.

The operation came as the United States reimposed a naval blockade on Iran under the direction of President Donald Trump. CENTCOM said American forces had "redirected" two commercial vessels attempting to breach the blockade within hours of its reimplementation, asserting that US forces remained "vigilant and prepared to ensure full compliance."

Why Greater Tunb matters

Although modest in size, Greater Tunb occupies a position of extraordinary strategic value. Situated near the narrow Strait of Hormuz—the gateway through which nearly a fifth of the world's seaborne oil passes—the island serves as a crucial vantage point for monitoring and controlling maritime traffic entering and leaving the Persian Gulf.

For Iran, Greater Tunb forms an integral part of its layered coastal defence architecture. The island hosts military installations capable of monitoring naval movements and, if necessary, supporting missile and anti-ship operations across the Strait of Hormuz. Its location allows Tehran to project power over one of the world's busiest energy corridors, making it a cornerstone of Iran's maritime deterrence strategy.