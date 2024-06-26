WikiLeaks founder Assange walks out of court as a "free man"

A US federal court in Saipan, the capital of the Northern Mariana Islands, on Wednesday ordered that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who pleaded guilty to a single felony count of violating the Espionage Act, should be released immediately.

He will leave the court as a 'free man', Judge Ramona Manglona said.

The judge said that it is fair to accept the 62 months, which he has already spent in a cell in the UK, as his sentence.

"You will be able to walk out of this courtroom a free man," Judge Manglona said.