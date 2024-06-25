Wikileaks founder freed from UK prison after deal with US authorities

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has left the UK reportedly after reaching a deal with US authorities that will see him plead guilty to criminal charges.

Assange, who was charged with conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information, would spend no time in US custody as per the conditions finalised in a tentative deal with the US Justice Department.

"Julian Assange is free. He left Belmarsh maximum security prison (London) on the morning of 24 June, after having spent 1901 days there. He was granted bail by the High Court in London and was released at Stansted airport during the afternoon, where he boarded a plane and departed the UK," Wikileaks said in a post on social media platform X.