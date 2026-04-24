Wildfire in northeast Japan spreads to nearly 1,200 hectares
Thousands evacuated in Iwate as firefighting efforts intensify amid quake alert
A fast-moving wildfire in northeastern Japan remains largely uncontained, with the affected area expanding to nearly 1,200 hectares in Iwate Prefecture as of Friday morning, according to local reports.
The blaze, which broke out on Wednesday in a mountainous region of Otsuchi, has already destroyed at least eight buildings, including residential homes. Authorities have issued evacuation orders for around 2,600 residents, roughly a quarter of the town’s population.
Firefighting operations have been stepped up, with helicopters deployed for water-dropping missions by the prefectural government and the Japan Self-Defense Forces. Ground teams from local fire departments have also been mobilised, while additional support has been sought from neighbouring prefectures including Hokkaido, Yamagata, Fukushima, Tochigi and Niigata.
The situation has been further complicated by seismic concerns following a recent offshore earthquake. The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a week-long alert across 182 municipalities in seven prefectures, including Iwate, warning of potential aftershocks even as emergency teams battle the fire.
Experts note that Japan is particularly vulnerable to wildfires during late winter and early spring, when dry conditions leave vegetation highly flammable. Strong seasonal winds can accelerate the spread of flames, especially in forested regions.
The country’s dense forests, dominated by resin-rich coniferous trees such as cedar and pine, further increase fire risk by enabling rapid spread once a blaze begins. Human activity, including unattended fires, agricultural burning and discarded cigarettes, is also a common cause of such incidents.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as efforts to contain the fire remain ongoing.
With IANS inputs
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