Wildfire in northeast Japan spreads to nearly 1,200 hectares

A fast-moving wildfire in northeastern Japan remains largely uncontained, with the affected area expanding to nearly 1,200 hectares in Iwate Prefecture as of Friday morning, according to local reports.

The blaze, which broke out on Wednesday in a mountainous region of Otsuchi, has already destroyed at least eight buildings, including residential homes. Authorities have issued evacuation orders for around 2,600 residents, roughly a quarter of the town’s population.

Firefighting operations have been stepped up, with helicopters deployed for water-dropping missions by the prefectural government and the Japan Self-Defense Forces. Ground teams from local fire departments have also been mobilised, while additional support has been sought from neighbouring prefectures including Hokkaido, Yamagata, Fukushima, Tochigi and Niigata.