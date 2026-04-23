Wildfires rage across southeastern US, trigger evacuations and destroy homes
Fueled by dry conditions, strong winds and dense vegetation, the fires have spread rapidly, often catching residents off guard
Fast-moving wildfires sweeping across the southeastern United States have forced widespread evacuations and left a trail of destruction, with Georgia and Florida among the worst-affected states.
Fueled by dry conditions, strong winds and dense vegetation, the fires have spread rapidly, often catching residents off guard. Authorities say the situation has been exacerbated by an intensifying drought, with rainfall levels far below normal.
In Georgia, coastal counties have borne the brunt of the crisis. Nearly 50 homes have already been destroyed, while around 1,000 more remain under threat. Officials said two major fires alone have scorched more than 30 square miles (approximately 80 square kilometres), with several smaller blazes also reported across the region.
The worsening drought has prompted the state’s first-ever burn ban in affected areas, as authorities scramble to prevent further spread. Emergency crews are working to contain the fires by carving out firebreaks, but shifting winds continue to hamper operations. Hundreds of residents have been ordered to evacuate, with more urged to leave as conditions remain volatile.
Neighbouring Florida is also grappling with one of its most severe wildfire seasons in decades. More than 100 active fires are currently burning across the state, with thick plumes of smoke drifting into major cities, degrading air quality and raising health concerns for residents.
According to the National Interagency Fire Center in Idaho, fire activity across the country had remained relatively light earlier this month, with 144 new fires reported and three new large incidents recorded on 17 April. However, 23 large fires remain uncontained nationwide, with 992 personnel deployed to tackle the blazes.
“All incidents are being managed under a full suppression strategy, with most activity concentrated in the Southern Area,” the agency said in a statement.
Officials have also issued a new Fuels and Fire Behaviour Advisory for the southeastern region, warning that persistent dry weather and rapidly intensifying drought have created historically dry fuel conditions — from the southern Appalachians to the coastal Southeast — significantly increasing wildfire risk.
With weather conditions remaining unpredictable, authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, urging residents in vulnerable areas to stay alert and follow evacuation advisories.
With IANS inputs
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