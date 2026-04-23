Wildfires rage across southeastern US, trigger evacuations and destroy homes

Fast-moving wildfires sweeping across the southeastern United States have forced widespread evacuations and left a trail of destruction, with Georgia and Florida among the worst-affected states.

Fueled by dry conditions, strong winds and dense vegetation, the fires have spread rapidly, often catching residents off guard. Authorities say the situation has been exacerbated by an intensifying drought, with rainfall levels far below normal.

In Georgia, coastal counties have borne the brunt of the crisis. Nearly 50 homes have already been destroyed, while around 1,000 more remain under threat. Officials said two major fires alone have scorched more than 30 square miles (approximately 80 square kilometres), with several smaller blazes also reported across the region.

The worsening drought has prompted the state’s first-ever burn ban in affected areas, as authorities scramble to prevent further spread. Emergency crews are working to contain the fires by carving out firebreaks, but shifting winds continue to hamper operations. Hundreds of residents have been ordered to evacuate, with more urged to leave as conditions remain volatile.