Slum fires in Gurugram, Lucknow; unanswered phone calls by loved ones trigger panic

Fires broke out in slum clusters in Gurugram and Lucknow on Wednesday, triggering panic among residents amid rising temperatures, with LPG cylinder explosions reported in both incidents. No casualties were reported, officials said.

In Gurugram, a massive fire swept through slums in Sector 37D early in the morning, with multiple LPG cylinders exploding as the blaze spread rapidly.

Officials said the fire began in an empty plot, possibly due to a short circuit near a garbage dump, and quickly engulfed adjoining hutments due to strong winds. Thick plumes of smoke and flames were visible from a distance, causing panic in the area.

Fire brigade vehicles, along with police and civil defence teams, rushed to the site and battled the flames for several hours before bringing the situation under control. Authorities confirmed that no loss of life was reported.

Residents said similar minor fires had occurred in the area earlier and reiterated demands for regular clean-up drives to prevent garbage accumulation in vacant plots, which they said increases fire risk.

Lucknow blaze spreads across hutments

In Lucknow, a separate fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon in huts built on a vacant plot along the Ring Road near Vikas Nagar Colony, sending thick black smoke across several kilometres and alarming residents.