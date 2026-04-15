Slum fires in Gurugram, Lucknow; unanswered phone calls by loved ones trigger panic
Blazes spread rapidly through hutments; short circuit suspected in both incidents
Fires broke out in slum clusters in Gurugram and Lucknow on Wednesday, triggering panic among residents amid rising temperatures, with LPG cylinder explosions reported in both incidents. No casualties were reported, officials said.
In Gurugram, a massive fire swept through slums in Sector 37D early in the morning, with multiple LPG cylinders exploding as the blaze spread rapidly.
Officials said the fire began in an empty plot, possibly due to a short circuit near a garbage dump, and quickly engulfed adjoining hutments due to strong winds. Thick plumes of smoke and flames were visible from a distance, causing panic in the area.
Fire brigade vehicles, along with police and civil defence teams, rushed to the site and battled the flames for several hours before bringing the situation under control. Authorities confirmed that no loss of life was reported.
Residents said similar minor fires had occurred in the area earlier and reiterated demands for regular clean-up drives to prevent garbage accumulation in vacant plots, which they said increases fire risk.
Lucknow blaze spreads across hutments
In Lucknow, a separate fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon in huts built on a vacant plot along the Ring Road near Vikas Nagar Colony, sending thick black smoke across several kilometres and alarming residents.
Officials said the blaze started due to unknown reasons, though preliminary reports suggest a short circuit in overhead electrical wires may have triggered the fire, which then spread rapidly from one hut to another.
The fire intensified after an LPG cylinder exploded inside one of the huts, further fuelling the flames.
Firefighters were alerted by local residents and rushed to the scene, launching efforts to contain the blaze. Several fire tenders were deployed, and operations continued for hours to bring the fire under control.
The affected area is located near commercial establishments, including a Maruti Suzuki showroom and a hotel, raising concerns over the potential for the fire to spread further.
Rising fire incidents amid heat
Both incidents come as temperatures rise across north India, with authorities noting an increase in fire-related emergencies during the summer months.
Officials said the exact cause of the Lucknow fire is yet to be determined, while investigations are underway in both cases.
The twin incidents have once again highlighted concerns over fire safety in densely populated informal settlements, where flammable materials, poor electrical infrastructure and LPG usage increase vulnerability to such outbreaks.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines