Indore: Explosion at EV charging point sparks deadly fire, eight killed
Successive gas cylinder explosions intensify the blaze and hinder escape, officials say
A quiet pre-dawn hour in Indore was shattered by a devastating blaze that tore through a three-storey home, leaving eight people dead and a community in mourning.
The inferno, sparked by an explosion at an electric car charging point outside the residence in Brajeshwari Annex Colony, quickly spiralled into chaos. As flames engulfed the parked vehicle, the fire leapt hungrily into the house, feeding on its confines and trapping those within.
Officials said the tragedy unfolded between 3:30 am and 4:30 am, when most residents were asleep and unprepared for the catastrophe. The situation worsened as cooking gas cylinders inside the house exploded in succession, intensifying the blaze and reducing escape to a desperate race against time.
Police commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh said the initial explosion at the charging point ignited the vehicle, which in turn set the house ablaze. The rescue effort was further complicated by electronically locked doors, slowing access for first responders battling the raging fire.
Despite the odds, three individuals trapped inside were pulled to safety, while others were rushed to hospital. At Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, authorities confirmed the arrival of the victims, even as two injured survivors, after receiving first aid, opted for treatment elsewhere.
Nearly 10 people were believed to be inside the house at the time, with one child initially reported missing as search efforts continued amid the charred remains.
What began as a routine night ended in unspeakable loss — a stark reminder of how swiftly life can be upended, as flames turned a home into a site of sorrow and silence.
With PTI inputs
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