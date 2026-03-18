Indore: Explosion at EV charging point sparks deadly fire, eight killed

A quiet pre-dawn hour in Indore was shattered by a devastating blaze that tore through a three-storey home, leaving eight people dead and a community in mourning.

The inferno, sparked by an explosion at an electric car charging point outside the residence in Brajeshwari Annex Colony, quickly spiralled into chaos. As flames engulfed the parked vehicle, the fire leapt hungrily into the house, feeding on its confines and trapping those within.

Officials said the tragedy unfolded between 3:30 am and 4:30 am, when most residents were asleep and unprepared for the catastrophe. The situation worsened as cooking gas cylinders inside the house exploded in succession, intensifying the blaze and reducing escape to a desperate race against time.