Health scare in again Indore: 6 hospitalised after eating contaminated food

Six persons were admitted to hospital after allegedly consuming contaminated food at a birthday gathering in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area, officials said on Monday. The locality had recently been the epicentre of a diarrhoea outbreak linked to polluted drinking water that claimed 22 lives.

According to chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Hasani, nearly 60 people attended the birthday party late Saturday night. Some attendees developed health complications on Sunday after eating the food.

The affected individuals were given treatment, and as a precautionary measure, six were admitted to Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital. All patients are reported to be stable and responding well to treatment.