Health scare in again Indore: 6 hospitalised after eating contaminated food
CMHO Dr Madhav Hasani said nearly 60 people attended the birthday party, and some fell ill after eating the food
Six persons were admitted to hospital after allegedly consuming contaminated food at a birthday gathering in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area, officials said on Monday. The locality had recently been the epicentre of a diarrhoea outbreak linked to polluted drinking water that claimed 22 lives.
According to chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Dr Madhav Hasani, nearly 60 people attended the birthday party late Saturday night. Some attendees developed health complications on Sunday after eating the food.
The affected individuals were given treatment, and as a precautionary measure, six were admitted to Government Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital. All patients are reported to be stable and responding well to treatment.
Bhagirathpura had earlier witnessed a major health crisis beginning in late December, when contaminated drinking water triggered cases of vomiting and diarrhoea. While local residents and the Opposition Congress have claimed that 35 people died in the outbreak, the state government has officially confirmed 22 deaths.
On 19 February, during a discussion in the state assembly, health minister Rajendra Shukla stated that 22 people had died due to contaminated water and that compensation of Rs 2 lakh had been provided to the families of each deceased.
Following court directions, a one-member judicial commission headed by justice Sushil Kumar Gupta, a former judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, is probing the contaminated drinking water tragedy.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines