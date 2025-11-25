Will give appropriate response: Kabul condemns Pakistan’s attack on Afghan territory

Afghanistan on Tuesday issued a blistering denunciation of Pakistani air strikes that tore through the eastern provinces of Paktika, Khost and Kunar, calling the attacks a grave affront to its sovereignty and a stark violation of international norms.

According to Kabul, the strikes — launched under the cover of night — left behind scenes of devastation, killing at least 10 civilians, among them nine children, after a residential home in Khost was hit. Separate bombings in Kunar and Paktika wounded four more civilians, further inflaming tensions along an already volatile frontier.

Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the caretaker Afghan government, took to his social media platform to deliver a sharply worded rebuke.

“These airstrikes constitute a direct assault on Afghanistan’s sovereignty,” he wrote, accusing Pakistan of trampling on internationally recognised principles. He declared that the attacks, driven by what he called flawed intelligence, served only to deepen mistrust and expose the “ongoing failures” of Pakistan’s military establishment.