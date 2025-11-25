Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of deadly overnight airstrikes, killing 9 children

Afghanistan’s Taliban government on Tuesday accused Pakistan of launching overnight airstrikes across three eastern provinces, killing 10 civilians, including nine children. The allegation has deepened already strained ties between the neighbouring countries.

Zabihullah Mujahid, chief spokesperson of the Afghan government, said on X that Pakistan “bombed” a civilian home in Khost province, killing nine children and a woman. He added that further strikes hit the provinces of Kunar and Paktika, injuring four people.

Pakistan’s military and government have not yet commented on the accusations. The claim comes more than a month after Kabul alleged that Pakistani drone strikes hit locations inside the Afghan capital.

The latest escalation follows a deadly incident a day earlier in Pakistan’s northwestern city of Peshawar, where two suicide bombers and a gunman stormed the headquarters of the Federal Constabulary, killing three officers and injuring 11 others.