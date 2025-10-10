Will Palestine be the next UNGA president? Bangladesh steps aside in solidarity

In a remarkable display of diplomatic finesse and principled statesmanship, Bangladesh has formally withdrawn its candidacy for the presidency of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), clearing a path for Palestine, which has recently thrown its hat into the ring.

The South Asian nation, which had declared its ambitious bid for this prestigious global position five years ago, cited historic ties, moral obligation, and steadfast solidarity with Palestine as the guiding reasons for stepping aside.

The decision comes at a time when Palestine’s international profile is at a critical juncture, with the region navigating complex geopolitical and humanitarian challenges. Bangladesh’s withdrawal is widely expected to consolidate global support for Palestine’s leadership, sending a powerful message of unity, moral courage, and diplomatic foresight.

In a year already charged with diplomatic undercurrents, the race for the presidency of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) — scheduled for the 2026–2027 session — is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched contests in recent memory.

The presidency of the UNGA, a role that rotates annually among five regional groups, now falls to the Asia-Pacific Group, which must nominate a consensus candidate. Three names have emerged from this bloc — Bangladesh, Cyprus, and Palestine — each representing distinct diplomatic histories and global aspirations.