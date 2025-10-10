Will Palestine be the next UNGA president? Bangladesh steps aside in solidarity
The decision comes as Palestine faces a critical moment amid ongoing geopolitical and humanitarian challenges. The other contender is Cyprus
In a remarkable display of diplomatic finesse and principled statesmanship, Bangladesh has formally withdrawn its candidacy for the presidency of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), clearing a path for Palestine, which has recently thrown its hat into the ring.
The South Asian nation, which had declared its ambitious bid for this prestigious global position five years ago, cited historic ties, moral obligation, and steadfast solidarity with Palestine as the guiding reasons for stepping aside.
The decision comes at a time when Palestine’s international profile is at a critical juncture, with the region navigating complex geopolitical and humanitarian challenges. Bangladesh’s withdrawal is widely expected to consolidate global support for Palestine’s leadership, sending a powerful message of unity, moral courage, and diplomatic foresight.
In a year already charged with diplomatic undercurrents, the race for the presidency of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) — scheduled for the 2026–2027 session — is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched contests in recent memory.
The presidency of the UNGA, a role that rotates annually among five regional groups, now falls to the Asia-Pacific Group, which must nominate a consensus candidate. Three names have emerged from this bloc — Bangladesh, Cyprus, and Palestine — each representing distinct diplomatic histories and global aspirations.
Cyprus has put forward ambassador Andreas Kakouris, marking the island nation’s return to the race a decade after its last bid in 2015, when ambassador Andreas Mavroyiannis represented Nicosia’s interests. Bangladesh, which had declared its candidacy five years ago, has since withdrawn in favour of Palestine, citing moral conviction, historic friendship, and solidarity with the Palestinian cause — a decision that has drawn international praise.
Palestine, meanwhile, has entered the fray with a historic bid that could redefine the UN’s diplomatic landscape. Its long-serving envoy and Permanent Observer to the UN, Ambassador Riyad Mansour, has officially been nominated by the UN Arab Group, which represents 22 Arab nations within the United Nations. If elected, Mansour would become the first representative of a non-member observer state to hold the presidency of the General Assembly — a milestone moment for Palestine’s global recognition and diplomatic standing.
According to sources, the Arab Group’s formal nomination letter, addressed to the chair of the Asia-Pacific Group and cited by Devex, underscores “collective Arab consensus” in support of Palestine’s candidacy. The move positions Mansour as a strong contender, but also sets the stage for potential geopolitical friction — particularly with the United States and its allies, including the Trump administration, which have often opposed Palestinian representation at high levels of the UN.
The road to the UNGA presidency is not merely procedural; it is also deeply political. The election process involves the presentation of vision statements by each candidate and informal dialogues with member states, designed to ensure transparency and inclusivity. Analysts say these sessions often serve as informal battlegrounds where diplomacy, ideology, and influence quietly collide.
Cyprus’ recent address to the UNGA, for instance, assumed its leadership position — it has spoken up for Palestine and Gaza in the past in the face of the Israeli assault, but it seems determined to hold on to its claim to regional and global leadership at the UN.
Adding to the geopolitical texture, India recently reaffirmed its balanced diplomatic stance by voting in favour of a UNGA resolution allowing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address the upcoming high-level session via video link — a move necessitated after the US denied visas to several Palestinian officials, effectively preventing their in-person participation. So we can likely assume President Trump will not be voting 'Palestine’.
As the world looks ahead to the 81st session, the question now looms large: Will ambassador Riyad Mansour make history as the first non-member observer to lead the United Nations General Assembly — or will traditional power alignments hold sway once more?
This unfolding contest, at once symbolic and strategic, captures the very essence of multilateral diplomacy — where principle and politics intertwine in the corridors of the world’s most representative forum.
It’s also a time when an increasing number of powerful nations have been formally recognising Palestine as a nation state and not a mere ‘territory’ under Israeli occupation. But then, there are powerful nations among the 33 that were still holdouts at the end of September — will any of them switch sides?
In this context, analysts say the South Asian nation’s act not only strengthens Palestine’s candidacy, but also reaffirms Bangladesh’s standing as a principled and conscientious actor on the world stage, committed to cooperation, peace, and justice across nations.
“Bangladesh shares a deep and historic bond with Palestine. We recognised the State of Palestine decades ago and have consistently supported its just causes on the international stage,” said chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, emphasising the enduring friendship and unwavering support between the two nations.
Explaining the rationale behind the move, Yunus added: “In light of this enduring friendship, we see no reason to compete with a brotherly nation for a prestigious UN position. We strongly believe that Palestine’s candidacy would help consolidate global support for them in this time of national distress and alleviate their relentless sufferings. We hope their success and leadership will further advance their cause globally.”
Bangladesh’s gesture is being hailed as a symbol of moral integrity and international solidarity. By stepping aside, Dhaka has underscored its commitment to justice, ethical diplomacy, and multilateral cooperation. While relinquishing its bid this year, Bangladesh also reaffirmed its resolve to actively contribute to the United Nations and expressed its intention to pursue the UNGA presidency in the future.
This historic decision reflects decades of steadfast support for the Palestinian cause across the Subcontinent.
Over the years, Bangladesh has recognised the State of Palestine, championed its rights in global forums and consistently aligned itself with the aspirations of the Palestinian people. By voluntarily forgoing its own ambitions, Bangladesh signals that principle, friendship and collective justice take precedence over prestige, reaffirming its role as a beacon of ethical diplomacy and a nation dedicated to fortifying the collective voice of countries striving for justice, peace and equality on the international stage.
