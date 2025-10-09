Modi’s ‘unqualified praise’ for Netanyahu ‘morally atrocious’: Congress

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said Modi’s unqualified praise for Netanyahu — a leader widely accused of presiding over atrocities in Gaza — was “shocking, shameful, and morally atrocious.”

“The prime minister’s eagerness to hail this so-called peace deal is not surprising,” Ramesh said in a strongly worded statement. “But what is truly disgraceful is his unqualified praise for Mr Netanyahu, who has unleashed a genocide in Gaza over the past twenty months.”

He further criticised Modi’s “total silence” on the question of an independent, sovereign State of Palestine, which India had officially recognised in November 1988 and which now enjoys recognition from over 150 countries worldwide.

“Modi has said nothing about the continued expansion of illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank or the future of the Palestinian people,” Ramesh added.

The first phase of Trump’s peace plan, announced earlier this week, envisions a temporary halt to hostilities between Israel and Hamas, a phased release of hostages held by the militant group, and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops from parts of Gaza. The move has been hailed by Washington as a “giant leap toward peace”, even as sceptics warn that deep-rooted mistrust and political divisions could undermine its longevity.

While Modi’s statement aligns India with the United States and Israel in welcoming the deal, it underscores a significant shift from India’s traditionally balanced position — one that supported Israel’s right to security while steadfastly backing the Palestinian cause.

As global leaders cautiously applaud the fragile peace, the domestic political debate in India highlights a deeper ideological rift — between realpolitik and moral principle — as the tragedy of Gaza continues to haunt the conscience of the world.

With PTI inputs